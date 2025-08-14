Masters champion Rory McIlroy said Wednesday he rejected the suggestion that he could serve as a playing captain at a Ryder Cup "sometime soon," saying he thinks combining roles is too onerous.

"I've been asked to do that, and I've turned it down," the Northern Ireland star said as he spoke to reporters prior to the U.S. PGA Tour BMW Championship in Maryland.

McIlroy will spearhead the European challenge against the United States when the match play showdown is held at Bethpage Black in New York from Sept. 26 to 28.