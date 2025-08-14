Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and hold-in All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons made no formal progress in their contract showdown on Wednesday, and only one of the principal parties was willing to talk.

Parsons only said, "my mouth is closed," as he left the field after watching the team workout.

Jones resisted feigning optimism about a breakthrough in talks when the team breaks training camp and heads back to Dallas from Oxnard, California.

"I don't know that necessarily talks will," Jones said. "But we've got a game coming, and he's under contract."

Jones said there is "nothing" standing in the way of the team negotiating with Parsons, who said he formally and directly requested a trade out of Dallas to executive vice president Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones' son, earlier this month.

"I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys," he wrote in a social media post on Aug. 1. "My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally."

Jerry Jones said Wednesday there is no deadline for the two sides to come to terms on a deal when asked if he could see negotiations ceasing before the regular-season opener on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 7.

"You don't have a deadline when you're playing under contract," he said.

Parsons, 26, was present on but never took the field as the Cowboys went through their final padded practice of camp on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection is in the final year of his rookie contract and scheduled to be paid $24 million this season.