Logan O'Hoppe hit a go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

The Angels completed their first-ever six-game Freeway Series sweep of their Southern California rivals. The Angels' only other season sweep against the Dodgers came when they went 4-0 in 2019.

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani tripled, walked, scored a run and also threw a season-high 4⅓ innings.