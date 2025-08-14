When the announcement came that the Yomiuri Giants were changing pitchers before the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday night, a mixture of surprise and disappointment was evident from the fans clad in orange and black at Tokyo Dome.
The fans were hoping to see a Kyojin victory and witness Masahiro Tanaka take a step toward a major milestone. They went home disappointed on both counts after the Chunichi Dragons erased a three-run deficit in the fifth inning and went on to win 4-3.
The result left Tanaka stuck on 198 career victories between NPB and MLB. His pursuit of 200 has stalled this season.
