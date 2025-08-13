Carlos Alcaraz beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open last 16 on Tuesday, battling the sweltering Ohio heat to notch a tour-leading 50th victory of the season before the evening session was suspended due to rain.

The Spanish second seed also secured his 13th consecutive win at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, converting three of seven break points in a deliberate, slow-paced contest.

Treated for neck pain after the first set, Serbia's Medjedovic ramped up in the second to shorten rallies, out-hitting Alcaraz 25-16 on winners but committing 38 unforced errors to the Spaniard's 18.