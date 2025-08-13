Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis bettered his pole vault world record by a centimeter on Tuesday, clearing 6.29 meters at the athletics meet in Budapest.

Sweden's Duplantis broke the world record for the 13th time as he soared over the bar at the second attempt to improve on his 6.28 m from Stockholm in June.

It was the 25-year-old's third record of 2025, having also cleared 6.27 m in Clermont-Ferrand in February.