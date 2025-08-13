Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his agent are being sued for allegedly causing a real estate investor and a broker to be removed from their jobs with a $240 million luxury housing development in Hawaii.

In a civil lawsuit filed in the Hawaii Circuit Court on Friday, developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto claim they were removed from the project amid interference from agent Nez Balelo and Ohtani.

Hayes and Matsumoto contend their business partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital, dropped them and are suing on the ground of tortious interference and unjust enrichment. They also contend that Balelo and Ohtani attempted to impact their involvement in a second development.