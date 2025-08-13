Pete Alonso clubbed two of the New York Mets' six homers Tuesday night, enabling him to set the franchise's record for most career homers, during a 13-5 rout of the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Alonso's first homer, a two-run shot to right-center in the bottom of the third, was the 253rd of his seven-year career. That knocked Darryl Strawberry's 37-year old record out of the books and Alonso got a long ovation from the Citi Field crowd, taking a curtain call to boot.

Alonso added his 28th homer of the year in the sixth, marking his fourth two-homer game of the year and allowing New York to snap a seven-game losing streak. Teammate Francisco Alvarez also cracked a pair of homers, while Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty tacked on homers in the team's 16-hit attack.