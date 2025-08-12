Jannik Sinner ignored power failure interruptions and a blaring alarm to defeat Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-6 (6) on Monday's day of distractions at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open.

The top seeded defending champion got down to business against a Canadian ranked 35th who was plagued by eight first-set double-faults and 49 unforced errors in the match as he faced the best in the world.

Sinner recovered smoothly from an early break down and had his hands full on his way into the fourth round, sending over an ace on match point after saving a set point in the tiebreaker.