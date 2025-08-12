Crystal Palace's appeal against UEFA's decision to drop it from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

UEFA demoted Palace while allowing Olympique Lyonnais to play in the Europa League as, at the time of assessment on March 1, the Eagle Football Group was majority owner of Lyon while its chairman John Textor owned a controlling stake in Palace.

Nottingham Forest, which finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will replace Palace in the Europa League.