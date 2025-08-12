With just a few days left until the start of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, all eyes are firmly fixed on the most-watched sports league in the world — including in Japan, where several native sons will be vying to make their mark for their respective clubs.

Japan captain Wataru Endo is vying to defend his Premier League title with Liverpool, Daichi Kamada has his sights on a second straight FA Cup with Crystal Palace and Ao Tanaka is looking to build on last season’s Championship title with Leeds United. New arrival Kota Takai, meanwhile, will be seeking to make a name for himself with UEFA Conference League winners Tottenham Hotspur.

But no Japanese player will be more essential for their team’s ambitions than Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma.