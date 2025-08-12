Beating a 12-year-old rival was once child's play for an elite swimmer but it has become an unlikely badge of honor when China's Yu Zidi is in the race.

Only the very best in women's swimming were able to beat Yu at the world championships where the prodigy became the youngest medalist in the global meet's 52-year history.

Yet even as the swimming world marveled at Yu's talent, her age raised questions about the ethics of someone so young competing at the highest level.