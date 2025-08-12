Paramount, days after finalizing its merger with production studio Skydance, said Monday it will pay $7.7 billion for exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years — the first major strategic move by the combined company.

"The addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win," said Paramount CEO David Ellison, former CEO of Skydance, calling the mixed martial arts franchise a "global sports powerhouse."

Under the agreement with UFC owner TKO, streaming service Paramount+ will from next year carry the complete U.S. slate of 13 numbered UFC shows and 30 "Fight Night" events.