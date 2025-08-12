Paramount, days after finalizing its merger with production studio Skydance, said Monday it will pay $7.7 billion for exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years — the first major strategic move by the combined company.
"The addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win," said Paramount CEO David Ellison, former CEO of Skydance, calling the mixed martial arts franchise a "global sports powerhouse."
Under the agreement with UFC owner TKO, streaming service Paramount+ will from next year carry the complete U.S. slate of 13 numbered UFC shows and 30 "Fight Night" events.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.