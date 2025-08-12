The Indiana Fever have yet to clear star guard Caitlin Clark to return to practice as she continues her recovery from a right groin injury.

Clark will miss her 11th straight game when she sits out Tuesday against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, and it's likely that she will be sidelined even longer, according to coach Stephanie White's remarks to reporters Monday.

Clark only began running full-court last week and has not yet added more to her workload.

"No return to practice, she's been able to get a little bit more of her full-court running with all of her body weight," White said following practice. "It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She's been able to do a little more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice yet."

The former Iowa superstar and No. 1 overall draft pick of 2024 was hurt late in the Fever's game at the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

She has only played 13 of Indiana's 32 regular-season games due to multiple quad and groin injuries. Her injury-plagued season has also seen her sidelined for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final and the All-Star Game, the latter held in Indianapolis.

Prior to her run of tough injury luck, she did not miss a game due to injury throughout her college career or in her rookie WNBA season.

The two-time All-Star was averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season.