With their National League West lead having dwindled down to just two games over the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a key week against their Southern California rivals with three games against the Los Angeles Angels in the Freeway Series beginning Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Dodgers then return home to host the Padres, winners of 11 of their past 14 games, for a three-game showdown starting Friday night.

On paper, the games against an Angels team that has dropped four of its past five games and is six games below the .500 mark would appear to be the easy part of the schedule. But the Angels swept a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in May, outscoring Dave Roberts' squad 23-15 in the process.