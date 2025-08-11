Liverpool has splashed out to defend its Premier League title as champions but faces stiff competition from an Arsenal side desperate to shake off its tag as nearly-men and a rejuvenated Manchester City.

After storming to a record-equaling 20th English top-flight title in Arne Slot's first season in charge, Liverpool has looked to build from a position of strength during a summer marked by tragedy.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was killed in a car accident alongside his brother last month, plunging the club into mourning.