Crystal Palace beat Premier League champion Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wembley on Sunday, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson reprising his penalty-saving heroics from the club's triumph in the FA Cup final.

Substitute Justin Devenny scored the winning spot kick, after Mohamed Salah skied the Reds' first penalty and Henderson — who saved an Omar Marmoush penalty to help Palace win its first major trophy against Manchester City in May — saved efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

"They were 2-1 up, you would think we were out of the game," Henderson said. "The manager said we would get chances in the second half ... and we deserved that in the end."