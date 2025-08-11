Donald Trump congratulated Grant Forrest on his "brilliant golf" after a four-shot win in a Scottish Championship tournament played on a course owned by the President of the United States on Sunday.

It was the second time Forrest, a 32-year-old Scot, enjoyed a professional title success on home soil, with his victory on the Trump International Golf Links coming almost four years to the day since he won his maiden European Tour title at St. Andrews.

Forrest held a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round and maintained control in windy conditions in Aberdeen.