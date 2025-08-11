Justin Rose reeled off four straight back-nine birdies to force a playoff then birdied the third hole of sudden death to beat J.J. Spaun for the St. Jude Championship on Sunday, as Tommy Fleetwood endured more PGA Tour agony.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, had six birdies over his last eight holes, including the playoff — climbing up the congested leaderboard with birdies at Nos. 14, 15, 16 and 17 in regulation.

His final-round 67 pulled him level with reigning U.S. Open champion Spaun at 16-under par 264 at TPC Southwind — where Fleetwood, the overnight leader, had a two-shot lead with three holes remaining but faltered with a bogey at No. 17 in a 1-under 69 that left him tied for third with Scottie Scheffler at 15-under 265.