As the Miami Dolphins navigate an injury sidelining Tyreek Hill, ESPN reported on Sunday that other NFL teams are monitoring the situation with the All-Pro wide receiver as a potential trade target.

Hill is dealing with an oblique injury, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed on Friday, keeping the receiver out of practices and Sunday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, which resulted in a 24-24 tie.

The 31-year-old Hill has missed only one game in his first three seasons with Miami, catching 319 passes for 4,468 yards and 26 scores in 50 regular-season starts from 2022 to 2024.

However, despite that reliability, after the Dolphins suffered a season-ending loss to the New York Jets last winter, Hill told reporters, "I'm out."

In the months since, Hill has said he is focused and training hard for the team, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said in July that the pair are "still continuing to rebuild" their relationship.

ESPN reported that Hill's injury has made his playing status uncertain.

While the Dolphins have said they aren't trading him, that hasn't kept other teams from watching how Miami handles its extremely productive receiver going forward.

The five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection has 798 receptions for 11,098 yards and 82 touchdowns in 141 career regular-season games with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins.

Hill has another 96 receptions for 1,212 yards and six TDs and 96 yards rushing and one TD in 15 playoff games (14 starts), winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season.

Kansas City selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.