NASCAR rookie Connor Zilisch did not drive Sunday in the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International after breaking his collarbone when he fell off his car on Saturday.

The 19-year-old won the Mission 200 at The Glen Xfinity Series race and climbed out of his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to celebrate. He had one foot on the hood and one on the ledge of the window and was posing for photographs when he lost his balance and tumbled to the ground, head-first.

He was taken off the track on a backboard and to the hospital via ambulance.