Former Olympic sevens champion Charlotte Caslick has been ruled out of the Women's Rugby World Cup in England in a blow for Australia's hopes of a maiden title.

Caslick, who was named sevens World Player of the Year in 2016, damaged her ankle against New Zealand last month but was included in Jo Yapp's Australia squad last week.

Yapp said on Monday that Caslick's timeline to recover and be available during the World Cup pool phase had changed.

"Following medical advice, the decision was made to allow her to continue on an accelerated recovery program, where she could be available as an injury replacement should we require a player later in the tournament," Yapp said in a Rugby Australia statement.

"We're really disappointed to lose Charlotte so close to the World Cup. She has shown great commitment to the XVs program and Wallaroos this year."

Uncapped center Manu'a Moleka has been called into the squad as a replacement.

"We’re really fortunate and excited that Manu’a can join us for the World Cup," Yapp added.

"Manu'a has been part of the touring squad since the start of the international test season and thoroughly deserves her opportunity to join us."

Australia open its tournament against Samoa in Manchester on Aug. 23 before pool matches against the United States and England.