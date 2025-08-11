Teruaki Sato became the first player to reach 30 home runs this season with a shot that reached the second deck at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Friday night.

The home run, which came when he demolished a forkball from Tokyo Yakult Swallows pitcher Hirotoshi Takanashi, was just the latest benchmark for the Hanshin Tigers slugger, who has set himself apart from the crowd this season.

“Reaching 30 was one of my goals,” Sato said after the game.