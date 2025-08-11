Jen Pawol became the first female home plate umpire in an MLB regular-season game on Sunday, calling balls and strikes in the Atlanta Braves' 7-1 home victory over the Miami Marlins.

A day after her historic debut as the first woman to work as an umpire in an MLB contest, Pawol was behind the plate in another milestone effort.

Pawol handled first base duties in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader and was at third base for Game 2, but was involved in every pitch for the concluding game of the series.

Pawol started Sunday with a called strike on Miami leadoff batter Xavier Edwards off a pitch from Braves left-hander Joey Wentz.

The first called strikeout by Pawol came on a 1-2 pitch from Wentz against the Marlins' Kyle Stowers in the top of the fifth inning.

She also went to the mound to hurry along a visit to Wentz in the fourth inning to cheers from the crowd.

Pawol called her experience a dream come true on Saturday and said her umpiring crew features teamwork not unlike those of the athletes.

"I'm just so grateful to my family, to Major League Baseball for just creating such an amazing work environment," she said. "To all the umpires that I work with ... it's just amazing camaraderie. We're working hard but we're having fun."