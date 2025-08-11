The Seattle Mariners will unveil a statue of franchise legend Ichiro Suzuki at T-Mobile Park during the 2026 season.

Team chairman and managing partner John Stanton made the announcement Saturday during the ceremony held to retire the No. 51 worn by Ichiro with the Mariners.

"In 2026, we will honor the most prolific hitter our game has ever seen — the man who holds the all-time record for hits in a season; the man who has more global hits than any other player in the history of baseball," Stanton said. "Next year, to celebrate his transcendent international role in baseball and his leadership of the Seattle Mariners, we will build a statue of Ichiro Suzuki."