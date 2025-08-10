Blake Snell struck out 10 over five shutout innings and Shohei Ohtani blasted his 40th home run of the season to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-1 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday evening.

Max Muncy also homered and singled, and Andy Pages contributed two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which will try for a three-game sweep of the American League East leaders on Sunday.

Snell (2-1) allowed three hits and walked three in his second game back following a four-month absence with an injury to his throwing shoulder.