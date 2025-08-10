Jen Pawol made history by becoming the first woman to umpire in a regular-season MLB game on Saturday — and she says she is aware of the "magnitude" of the moment.

The 48-year-old, who worked in more than 1,200 minor league games before getting the call-up this week, achieved the milestone at Truist Park in Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader between the Braves and the Miami Marlins.

"I'm aware of the gravity. I'm aware of the magnitude," said Pawol, who handled the calls at first base.