A Hiroshima Prefecture high school hit by a bullying scandal has withdrawn from the hugely popular National High School Baseball Championship after a social media frenzy, officials said Sunday.

An outcry over alleged violence earlier this year within the baseball team of Koryo High School in Hiroshima Prefecture prompted calls on social media for their withdrawal from the tournament, which is played at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka and better known as Summer Koshien.

"We have decided to pull out, and will swiftly conduct an overhaul of our education method," Masakazu Hori, the principal of the school, told reporters.