Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko and runner-up Naomi Osaka officially withdrew on Friday from the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open in decisions openly telegraphed after their Thursday night final in Montreal.
Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian who electrified Montreal with her run to a first WTA title, cited the wrist injury she suffered in the semifinals, while four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka blamed a "schedule change" for her absence.
Cincinnati tournament officials said the pair had received byes into the second round due to their performances at the previous event.
