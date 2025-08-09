Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko and runner-up Naomi Osaka officially withdrew on Friday from the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open in decisions openly telegraphed after their Thursday night final in Montreal.

Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian who electrified Montreal with her run to a first WTA title, cited the wrist injury she suffered in the semifinals, while four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka blamed a "schedule change" for her absence.

Cincinnati tournament officials said the pair had received byes into the second round due to their performances at the previous event.