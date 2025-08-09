Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw took on fellow future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and earned the victory with help from Mookie Betts.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits and scored twice for the Dodgers, who had dropped two of three.

Betts hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning and drove in another run in the three-run seventh to help the host Dodgers to a 5-1 victory in the opener of the three-game series.