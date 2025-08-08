Venus Williams rallied from 4-1 down in the first set but could not maintain momentum, with the seven-time Grand Slam champion falling 6-4, 6-4 to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

Williams, 45, was competing for the second time in three weeks after returning to the WTA tour in Washington in her first tournament in 16 months.

Williams won her first-round match in Washington before bowing out to Magdalena Frech in straight sets.