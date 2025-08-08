Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko conquered four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday, capping a fairy-tale run at the WTA Canadian Open with her first WTA title.

Mboko, 18 and playing in her first WTA final, denied Osaka her first tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open, wearing down the 27-year-old Japanese star who has struggled to find consistency since returning from maternity leave early in 2024.

"I want to thank Naomi from an incredible match. I've always looked up to her when I was very little. It's always great to play with such an amazing player like you," Mboko said.