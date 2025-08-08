Ben Shelton became the first American to win an ATP Masters 1000 title in Canada in more than two decades as he defeated Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the Canadian Open final on Thursday.

The 22-year-old will rise one place to sixth in the world rankings, overtaking 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic.

"It's a surreal feeling," said Shelton, who is the first American since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win the Canadian trophy. "It's been a long week. It was not an easy path to the finals.