Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday confirmed the signing of Japan winger Ritsu Doan until 2030 from Freiburg.

Doan arrives for a reported fee of €20 million euros ($23.2 million).

He made 123 appearances for Freiburg, scoring 26 goals and laying on 23 assists.

The 27-year-old played a key role last season, netting 10 times and adding eight assists as Freiburg finished fifth in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Europa League.

Doan is Frankfurt's second major signing after Jonathan Burkardt as it looks to cover for the loss of Hugo Ekitike, who left for Premier League champion Liverpool.

"In the past few years Ritsu Doan has shown his high quality in the Bundesliga and brings a level of skill which will help us to achieve our goals," Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

Doan has 57 caps for Japan, scoring 10 goals.

Frankfurt plays its final preseason friendly on Saturday away at Premier League side Fulham, before opening its Bundesliga campaign at home against Werder Bremen on August 23.