Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will work out on Saturday prior to the team's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

McVay added that if all goes well for Stafford, the veteran will be in line to participate in practice with the Rams on Monday.

McVay also confirmed an NFL Network report that Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc in his back.

"If this was in-season, he would be playing right now," McVay said. "We have taken a very cautious approach, but if we were playing a (regular-season) game this week, he would be playing in the game — and I think that's important for you guys (the media) to know right now.

"When we do go against the Chargers, we will hold him out of that (joint) practice. And then you'll continue to see his workload increase as long as he is feeling good."

Stafford, 37, remains in line to take the field for the Rams' season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 in Inglewood, California

He completed 340 of 517 passes (65.8%) for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting all 16 games that he played in 2024. He also was 45 of 71 (63.4%) for 533 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in two playoff games last season.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Stafford has completed 63.4% of his passes for 59,809 yards, 377 TDs and 188 interceptions in 222 regular-season games with the Detroit Lions and the Rams. The Lions selected him with the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Stafford led the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.