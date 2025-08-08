A pair of reports published Thursday linked the recent rise of sex toys being thrown onto WNBA courts to a cryptocurrency group pushing a memecoin.
A spokesman for the group behind Green Dildo Coin took credit for the trend in an interview with USA Today, while The Athletic reviewed a livestream of cryptocurrency enthusiasts in which speakers celebrated a sex toy being thrown onto the Los Angeles Sparks' court Tuesday.
The group has claimed that their memecoin's goal was to combat a "toxic" environment in the cryptocurrency world and insisted that its members did not "dislike women's sports," though it's unclear why Green Dildo Coin advocates have fixated on the WNBA.
