Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Canadian teen sensation Victoria Mboko booked a championship showdown with gritty semifinal wins at the WTA Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday.

Osaka, chasing her first tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open, saved a pair of set points in the second-set tiebreaker to polish off a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson — who was coming off wins over Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

The former world No. 1 has struggled to find consistency since returning from maternity leave in 2024.