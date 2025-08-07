South Korean star Son Heung-min said he was "here to win" as Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC welcomed the arrival of the "global icon" from Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will reportedly cost an MLS-record $26 million transfer fee, according to ESPN and The Athletic, after a decade in the Premier League where he became a household name.

"I'm here to win, and I will perform," he said at an introductory news conference at BMO Stadium that was packed with U.S. and South Korean media, fans and luminaries, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.