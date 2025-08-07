There’s nothing like watching sports in person. The smell of food from the concession stands wafting through the air, the vibrations of the crowd, the pre-event buzz, the bright lights, the applause, chants, gasps and boos — it’s a multisensory experience that cannot be fully replicated on a screen.

But as summers get hotter and longer due to climate change, fans need to be wary of the health risks of sitting in the glaring sun for hours while watching their favorite team and athletes compete.

The consequences of extreme heat exposure range from dehydration to heatstroke and even death.