Scottie Scheffler is ready to put his victory at the British Open in the rearview mirror when he tees off on Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, captured his fourth major with a four-stroke victory on July 20 in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The best golfer in the world since 2022, Scheffler notched his 17th career PGA Tour victory and his fourth since May, a run that included the PGA Championship.