He has yet to throw a pass in a game setting for the New York Giants, but new quarterback Russell Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, is already singing the praises of head coach Brian Daboll's offensive knowledge and understanding.

He expressed his thoughts on Daboll and other topics while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

"Daboll's got a beautiful mind, how he sees the game, he's coached tremendous football players, he's won Super Bowls, he's been around winning — national championships, all that stuff," Wilson said. "I think that the best part is in terms of the knowledge and what we get to share back and forth is pretty cool.