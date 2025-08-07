Leroy Carter's dream call-up to New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad nearly turned sour when he discovered his passport had been chewed up by his dog days before leaving for Argentina.

Carter, a utility back named among the injury replacements in Scott Robertson's All Blacks squad, found his passport ruined on his bed and had to scramble to arrange a new one.

"I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the (team) manager, and I just left it on my bedside table," the 26-year-old told New Zealand media.