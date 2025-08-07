Shohei Ohtani recorded the 1,000th hit of his MLB career in impressive style, belting a two-run homer as part of an impressive two-way display, but it was not enough to get the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals, who rallied for a 5-3 victory on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

As the Dodgers' starting pitcher, Ohtani struck out eight and allowed just two infield singles in four dominant innings.

At the plate, he recorded his milestone hit in the third inning with a two-run blast that put Los Angeles up 2-1. It was his 39th home run of the season, one behind National League leader Kyle Schwarber and three behind MLB leader Cal Raleigh.