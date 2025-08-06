Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Canadian Open on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 triumph over 10th seed Elina Svitolina.

Osaka, chasing her first WTA Tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open, needed only 68 minutes to dispatch the Ukraine star and book a Wednesday semifinal with Danish 16th seed Clara Tauson, who stunned reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm just having a lot of fun playing. I'm glad to be here," Osaka said. "I think I'll be seeded in the US Open because I won my match. That was a really good goal for me. I'm just really excited."