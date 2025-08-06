Former South Korea boss Shin Tae-yong has vowed to restore Ulsan HD to its former glory after making his return to frontline coaching with the South Korean champions seven months after being unceremoniously dumped by Indonesia.

The 54-year-old has walked into a club attempting a rapid turnaround in the aftermath of a disappointing 13-month spell under predecessor Kim Pan-gon that has seen Ulsan surrender their status as the kings of Korean soccer.

But the former midfielder is confident he can revitalize a club that has won the last three consecutive K League titles.