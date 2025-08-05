McLaren boss Zak Brown is preparing to deal with disappointment at the end of the Formula 1 season, even as the team enjoys one of its most dominant years and a 200th grand prix win at the weekend.

As the title battle between Oscar Piastri and teammate Lando Norris heats up, the McLaren pair separated by just nine points after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the American conceded he was also thinking about how to handle the aftermath.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, the McLaren drivers' closest rival, is now 97 points off the pace and told reporters at the weekend that he may not win again this year given his car's issues.