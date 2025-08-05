England suffered an agonizing six-run loss to India at the Oval on Monday as one of the most dramatic Test series of recent times ended in a 2-2 draw.

The next major red-ball assignment is a five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia — where England has gone 15 Tests without a win — starting in November.

What England gains from having Ben Stokes in the side was never more evident than when its inspirational captain missed the fifth Test with a shoulder injury — a fresh worry following his history of hamstring trouble.