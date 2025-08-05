NBA All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs worth $229 million, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Fox, who would have become a free agent next year but is now set through the 2029-30 campaign, according to ESPN and The Athletic, was obtained in a trade with Sacramento last February.

The 2023 NBA All-Star and 2024 league leader in steals averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game in 17 appearances for the Spurs last season before season-ending surgery on his left pinkie finger last March.

Fox spent more than seven seasons in Sacramento and has career averages of 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game.

The 27-year-old American becomes a key player in the Spurs' future plans alongside 21-year-old French star big man Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3-inch (2.21m) All-Star who averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-high 3.8 blocked shots a game last season after being the NBA Rookie of the Year two seasons ago.

San Antonio, which boasts last season's NBA Rookie of the Year in guard Stephon Castle, also selected guard Dylan Harper with the second pick in June's NBA Draft.