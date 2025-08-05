The New York Yankees signed free agent right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda and assigned him to the Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Monday.

Maeda, 37, was released by the Detroit Tigers after a rough opening month to the season, in which he threw eight innings of relief over seven appearances and had a 7.88 ERA with six walks, three hit batters and eight strikeouts.

Maeda has played parts of nine major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19), Minnesota Twins (2020-21, 2023) and Tigers (2024-25). Primarily a starter until joining Detroit, Maeda has a career record of 68-56, a 4.20 ERA and 1,055 strikeouts over 226 games (172 starts).

Maeda was runner-up for the 2020 American League Cy Young award after he went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts in the pandemic-shortened season.

The Yankees acquired three relief pitchers at last week's trade deadline but did not deal for a starting pitcher. They released veteran Marcus Stroman to make room for 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, who came off the injured list and made his season debut this weekend.