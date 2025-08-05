The Central League will adopt the designated hitter rule in 2027, it announced Monday night, ending the practice of pitchers hitting and bringing the league in line with the Pacific League and most of the world after decades of resistance.

The six CL clubs voted unanimously in favor of the change during a board meeting in Tokyo.

The change means NPB’s two leagues will operate under the same set of rules for the first time since the PL adopted the DH in 1975. Currently, the DH is only in effect during PL games and when interleague and Japan Series contests are hosted in PL parks.